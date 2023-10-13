Strong Girl Nam-soon, a spin-off of the 2016 popular K-drama Strong Girl Bong-soon, has been aired, and we are all waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the OG couple featuring Park Hyun-Sik and Park Bo-young. And our prayers have been heard as the first glimpse of the Min-Min and Bongsoon couple is out now, and we can’t stop but go crazy about them as they look absolutely adorable. Scroll below to check it out.

Did you know the Park-Park couple was once rumored to be falling for each other but couldn’t act on it due to their professional commitments and tight schedules? Yes, there have been many instances where Bo-young mentioned her love for Hyung-Sik, and their on and off-screen chemistry was enough to prove their brewing bond. Anyway, it’s good to see them back together!

A K-drama fanatic shared the first glimpses of Park Hyung-Sik and Park Bo-young‘s cameo from Strong Girl Nam-soon on Instagram, and the fans are going bonkers. In the first set of photos, Bo-young’s character Bong-soon, is seen with a serious face, whereas Min Min (Park Hyun-Sik) can be seen entering a police station with equal eagerness. In the second set of pics, Hyun-Sik is caught in a cute moment as he is comforting Bo-young.

Check out the pictures here that came with a caption, “Ahhh to see them together again!!!!”:

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans started to comment about their favorite couple, Park Hyun-Sik and Park Bo-young. One demanded, “Anyone…please just cast them again in romcom drama….😍”

Another one commented, “THE WORLD IS HEALING, PEOPLE😭😭😭😭😭😭❤‍🩹❤‍🩹❤‍🩹”

One of the fans penned, “Min min and bongsooooonnnnnnnnnnnnnn❤️”

“My fav couplesss,” wrote another one.

“Ahhhh love to see them in one frame againnnn.. In what episode? 😍” asked another fan. And apparently, they will be seen in episode three. Excited much?

What are your thoughts on seeing the Park-Park couple after Strong Girl Bong-soon? Let us know.

