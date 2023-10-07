Song Joong Ki, who is busy gearing up for the upcoming release of his film Hopeless this month, is undoubtedly one of the top actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. He is known for hitting it out of the park with his every project – all his dramas and movies are super successful. Simultaneously, Song Joong Ki has also been one of the most controversial figures in the showbiz industry in South Korea.

In 2012, Song Joong-Ki and Park Bo Young worked together in a movie titled ‘A Werewolf Boy’ that led to his dating rumours with the actress. During a press conference for the movie, the actor once jokingly said that Park Bo Young was “his” and since then people started talking about their alleged relationship. However, later Park Bo Young had denied the rumours.

But do you know that Park Bo Young once slapped Song Joong Ki that made the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ actor fall for her? Scroll ahead to read the scoop.

During the filming of ‘A Werewolf Boy’, the two actors had a fun time shooting for the series. In an interview in 2012, Song Joong Ki had revealed an incident from the behind-the-scenes of shooting the series. He had revealed that one of the scenes from the series required Song Joong Ki to slap Park Bo Young and he was unable to do that.

Song Joong Ki laughed and said, “Park Bo Young is a really kind person, so I couldn’t properly slap her on the cheek. Even though it wasn’t caught on the screen, I told her to hit me , and she actually hit me with all her strength. Telling her to do that was a mistake. It was really very difficult.”

Later, Park Bo Young also added her part of the story revealed by her co-star. She said, “Song Joong Ki was telling me to really hit him, and so I hit him with all my strength. At that moment, I completely fell for Song Joong Ki.” However, a little later, Park Bo Young further added, “He is an extremely attentive and thoughtful person.”

