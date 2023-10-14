BTS’ Jungkook is leaving no stone unturned in scripting history with his individual musical career. The singer made his solo debut a few months back and is already breaking records set by well-known singers. This time, the K-pop idol has surpassed a record set by Miley Cyrus’ track Flowers with his song Seven, ft. Latto, on Spotify.

JK officially entered the music industry in 2013, alongside his six bandmates, after training for a few years. The singer was just 15 when he became a K-pop singer, and in the past decade, he has reached new heights and achieved global fame.

On July 14, BTS’ Jungkook released his first single and immediately acquired a position on various music charts across the world. The track made Spotify history as it became the first song by a K-pop soloist to top the Global Top Songs chart. It also made JK the first male artist to surpass 15 million first-day streams with a new song on the platform and only the second singer after Taylor Swift.

Now, as per Soompi, Jungkook’s debut single, Seven, has become the fastest song to cross 900 million streams in the history of Spotify. The 26-year-old has set the new record in just 92 days and dethroned Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, which earlier reached the milestone in 93 days.

Jungkook’s plans for the rest of the year might help him break a few more records. The singer’s new single, 3D with Jack Harlow, has already reached 100 million streams on Spotify. As both Seven and 3D are a part of the singer’s upcoming album GOLDEN, it has already surpassed 1 billion streams even before its release. GOLDEN is set to arrive on November 3.

It seems that 2023 is Jungkook’s lucky year. Apart from his musical career, he also became the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein earlier this year. As 2023 ends, BTS’ agency will also announce the details of the rest of the band’s members’ military enlistments.

