After a quiet few months, Song Joong-ki is again making headlines on the personal as well as professional front. The actor, who was most recently featured in the neo-noir thriller ‘Hopeless’, has arrived back in Korea and how! Recently, Joong-ki also attended his sister’s wedding, but what caught our eyes was his wife Katy Louise Saunders who appeared to have attended the first official function with her in-laws. Scroll down for all the deets.

The internet wasn’t ready when Song Joong-ki announced his wedding to British actress Katy Louise Saunders, subsequently revealing they are expecting their first child together. The announcement was also met with severe criticism that also led Joong-ki to lose his calm on one rare occasion.

What followed Song Joong-ki’s surprise announcement was a series of allegations against his wife, with many K-netizens speculating she was a single mother before finding love in the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ co-star. Speaking about the malicious rumors, Song Joong-ki claimed that he was rather angry until Katy calmed him down. The couple was blessed with a healthy baby boy in June, and this was the first time after the birth of their child, Song Joong-ki and Katy made a public appearance together.

Song Joong-ki’s younger sister, Song Seul Ki’s wedding took place on October 15, and being the family-oriented man that he is, the ‘Vincenzo’ actor attended the event along with his wife Katy. The couple was seen meeting and greeting their guests, performing the hosts’ duties to the fullest. Dressed to the nines in black ensembles, Joong-Ki and Katie looked like a match made in heaven, perfectly complimenting each other’s good looks. While Joong-ki sported a black pants-suit teamed with a crisp white shirt, Katy was a classic beauty in a checkered black and white co-ord set paired with pointed-toe heels.

Check out their pictures below:

Netizens were also impressed by Song Joong-ki and Katy’s chemistry as both seemed to have eyes for each other only. The couple were staring right into each other’s souls with their eyes looking out for each other. Joong-ki was the perfect gentleman, escorting his wife graciously while also being present at the moment to interact with his guests.

For the unversed, Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders were first linked together in 2022 after they were spotted together vacationing. Joong-ki had also mentioned her in his 2022 Apan Awards speech, hinting at a new budding romance post-split from former wife Song Hye-kyo.

Aren’t Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders a perfect fit together? What are your thoughts? Let us know.

For more updates from Hallyuwood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Song Joong-Ki Dating History: From Song Hye-Kyo To Park Bo Young, Here Are The Actresses The ‘Hopeless’ Actor Had Been Allegedly Linked Up Or Been In A Relationship With

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News