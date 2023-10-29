Did BLACKPINK’s Agency YG Entertainment Have A ‘Dating Ban’ Amid Jisoo's Relationship Affair With Ahn Bo Hyun & Jennie’s Romance Rumors With BTS V?

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has come a long way. The band’s members are now global celebrities as they have proved themselves with their impeccable singing skills. All four K-pop idols are extremely talented and are also pursuing their solo careers. While Jisoo has been making headlines for her recent break up with Ahn Bo Hyun and Jennie is often rumored to be dating BTS’ V, many are confused i their label has a dating ban. Let’s dive into this topic and discuss it well.

The K-pop band began in 2016 with four members: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. In August, the four members’ contract with their agency, YG Entertainment, ended, and now their contract renewal discussion is the major topic of concern among BLINKS.

Coming back to the topic, it is very common among agencies to put dating ban on their idols and bands in the K-pop industry. Several K-pop idols have addressed the ban, and so did BLACKPINK members. In 2017, when the girl band was still a rookie group, its members opened up about the things they were not allowed to do.

During their appearance on the show JYP Party People, the Born Pink crooner revealed that their label strictly banned them from dating. They were also not allowed to smoke, go to clubs, drink, get tattoos, or have plastic surgeries. However, they added that they could date if the company’s CEO allowed them to do so. Well, in 2016, former IKON member B.I. revealed that these rules were only for rookies in the company and were not followed once the idols brought in money.

Well, this might be true as in 2019, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai were an item and growing fond of each other. Moreover, the label also confirmed Jisoo’s relationship with Itaewon Class star Ahn Bo Hyun. However, the two have been broken up now.

On the other hand, many also believe that keeping their global status in mind, BLACKPINK members prefer to date in secret and not openly talk about them. The band’s Maknae, Lisa, is also rumored to be dating LVMH heir Frederic Arnault. However, she has not addressed the rumors yet. Rose’s relationship status has also not been confirmed yet. The K-pop idol was linked with Kang Dong Won earlier this year. She has also made headlines for some photoshopped pictures of her with BTS’ Jungkook.

