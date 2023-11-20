BLACKPINK fans, aka BLINKs, can finally rejoice now the members of the K-pop band have decided to continue as a group under YG Entertainment. The South Korean girl band comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa is currently one of the most popular bands worldwide. Not just as a band, but they have flourished individually as well.

Their fans were left anxious when the band’s contract with the company ended a few months back. There were speculations going on whether they would renew the contract with them again or not, but luckily for the fans, things turned out to be in a positive direction. Keep scrolling to get more deets on the K-pop group’s deal with YG.

Now, according to Munhwa Ilbo’s report, BLACKPINK will continue as a group under YG Entertainment, i.e., they are going to renew their contract with the company. The report also revealed that two members had already signed it; however, the names were kept under wraps. Although they would continue the group activities, Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa will not proceed with their exclusive contract with the company.

A source from YG Entertainment commenting on BLACKPINK members’ contract renewal news said, “There’s no confirmation yet; discussions are ongoing.” The group’s contract ended in August this year after their BORN PINK world tour concluded. The members will come together for band activities while continuing to pursue their individual careers, including endorsements and stuff.

According to a report by CNBC, the shares of YG Entertainment have climbed over 3% today on 20th November, after reports of BLACKPINK agreeing to renew their contract as a group came out.

Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie are currently on cloud nine as their BLACKPINK secure their first-ever win at the Billboard Music Awards for their BORN PINK tour. They received the award for Top K-Pop Touring Artist. Their tour had 66 concerts in 34 cities in 22 countries across the world. YG Entertainment reportedly claimed that around 2.11 million people watched the world tour.

For more updates on BLACKPINK or Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie individually, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Wondering What To Watch After My Dearest Ends? Check Out Our Top 5 Historical K-Drama Picks From Hwarang To Alchemy Of Souls That Will Help You Beat Your Drama Blues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News