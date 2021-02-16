Winona Ryder is one of the most popular actresses in the West. The 49-year-old actress has done some incredible work in Hollywood including films like Reality Bites, Girl, Interrupted and Little Women to name a few. But do y’all know that the Stranger Things actress once shoplifted in New York and was found guilty of the same?

When we are young we do things that we aren’t really proud of. Most of us have done something or the other that we aren’t really comfortable sharing but can’t change it and can only learn from our mistakes and move on.

Back in 2001, Winona Ryder shoplifted at the Saks Fifth Avenue store on Wilshire Boulevard and stole merchandise worth $5,560. It had stuff like a cashmere Marc Jacobs sweater worth $760, quite a few Frederic Fekkai hair adornments worth about $600 and several pairs of socks, including a cashmere pair from Donna Karan worth $80. She was found guilty of theft and had served 480 hours of community service.

Now, Many refused to believe that it was Ryder, or thought of it as some misunderstanding as fans were having a hard time believing it. In fact, the Stranger Things actress too refused to speak about it for long. And it was finally in 2013, she decided to break her silence.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Winona Ryder said that she was thankful for the incident. She was going through a rough phase and that mishappening stopped her from crashing on the ground.

“That thing that happened, I was starting to have some trouble before that. I think a lot of people think that is what sort of sent me off in another direction, but I was actually starting to have some trouble a few years before,” she said.

Winona Ryder concluded, “I did come up against what felt like a wall. And with what happened … I really needed the time off, which ended up being a couple of years. In a weird way, it was almost like the best thing that could have happened because I’d never asked myself the question before of, ‘Is it okay if I’m not going to act? Is there anything else?’ because that was all that I really knew.”

