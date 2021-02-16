Jennifer Aniston’s wedding to actor Brad Pitt back in 2000 was one of the most luxurious and popular weddings of all time. Although it didn’t last for too long, and the couple announced their separation in 2005 after Pitt returned from shooting Mr & Mrs Smith opposite Angelina Jolie.

Angelina’s closeness to Pitt was already making headlines when the two were shooting for the film. And if the reports are to be believed, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Back in 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made a joint statement announcing their separation, with a note that read, “We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media.”

The statement continued, “This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first met on the sets of the sitcom Friends and the Fury actor also made a cameo in one of the episodes. Their separation came as a shock to all their fans across the globe and broke many hearts.

Angelina Jolie is often called the homewrecker in Hollywood. The Maleficent actress has dated a lot of her co-stars before finally walking down the aisle with Pitt.

The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh. Angelina Jolie announced her separation from Fury after being together for a decade almost.

