



Robyn Rihanna Fenty is not just a singer, actress, and businesswoman but also a mother and a s*x symbol across the globe. The global icon is loved as much for her sensual appeal as she is for her songs and business ventures – one being Savage X Fenty. The lingerie brand – founded by the Barbadian singer in 2018, unveils Valentine’s Day collection and this year was no different.

While this year too RiRi unveiled a new line, today we are talking about her promotional photoshoot for last year’s collection. And let us tell you that s*xy red hot lingerie is enough to get the whole world aroused and on fire.

Shared by Rihanna herself to Instagram in January 2022 with the caption “write me a love letter baby #XXSAVAGEX” the video sees the singer pose seductively as she shows off the ‘is sure to get things happening in the bedroom’ piece. While the words ‘Roses are red, Voilets are blue’ appear in the clip, the msg at the end says “It’s time to slip into s*xy from you for you”

As seen in the clip, Rihanna looks way too hot and NSFW work in the red, plunging neckline onesie that hot only shows off her ample cl*avage but also has her side b**bs on display. The look – a monokini style ensemble, is complete with red fishnet stocking that high her b*tt cheeks and thighs like a second skin with her a*s visible for all to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna completed her look by opting for her hair to flow down her back like silk with regular intervals of red and teal colours adorning it. She accessorized with a diamond cross chain and killer red heels. The musician and her team kept the make s*xy by opting for glossy red lips – that she touches up in the clip and a good amount of highlighter.

Isn’t she just way too hot!

From 1-10, how s*xy is this throwback picture of Rihanna? Let us know in the comments

