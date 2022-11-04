Before getting immense popularity being the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones as Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke had won me over with her movies like Me Before You, Last Christmas and others as I started watching Game of Thrones a lot later (please don’t disown me). However, apart from her professional achievements, Emilia Clarke is also known for her fashionable looks. We recently stumbled upon one of her throwback photoshoots, and I couldn’t take my eyes off. Check out below!

Emilia always tries to put her best fashion foot forward and keeps to match the pace of the trends. Whatever she wears, she tries to carry herself with utmost dignity and confidence.

A few hours back, we stumbled upon a throwback picture shared by one her fan pages on their Instagram handle. In the monochrome photo, Emilia Clarke looked nothing less than a vintage fine art. She can be seen in a pair of black lingerie set posing for the camera, flaunting her busty assets. She is bold like that! Emilia wore a black bra with a plunging neckline along with black shorts.

She accessorised her look with a pair of black pump heels and a dainty neckpiece. For makeup, Emilia Clarke opted for a light foundation, highlighted cheekbones and neck areas, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes and glossy lips. She kept her hair open in soft curls.

Emilia Clarke looks absolutely gorgeous on-screen but her off-screen look also deserves to be mentioned. Be it a red carpet look or a promotional event, she always shows her A-game in fashion. On the work front, she will be next seen in The Amazing Maurice.

What are your thoughts about Emilia Clarke’s this throwback sulty look? Is it hot enough? Let us know in the comments!

