Cara Delevingne may be surrounded by controversies, but when it comes to her work, she never misses to amaze. Besides being an actress, Cara is also a model. She has wowed us several times with her runway looks. Though a few years ago, she left the modelling world.

But the Only Murders in the Building actress has returned to it after years at the Paris Fashion Week. After a spectacular show, Cara has now wowed us by walking for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show. Irina Shayk, Winston Duke, and more were also seen at the show.

But it was Cara Delevingne who left our jaw dropped. The actress looked sensational in s*xy lingerie, which flaunted her perfect figure. The model donned a racy black cut-out bra, which had detail in the middle. She was surrounded by similarly dressed models who walked around her in a circle formation.

Other than that bra, it was also Cara Delevingne’s intricate hairdo that stole the attention. Her locks were styled into an elaborate braided style that arched over Cara’s head. She paired it with statement silver earrings and chunky rings. The Paper Towns actress’s look was finished off with a bold make-up look, including bleached eyebrows that made her barely recognisable.

Delevingne sharped winged eyeliner and heavily-glossed lips for the Savage x Fenty show. Overall, she looked amazing, and it is one of her best ramp walk looks. While talking about the actress, has been in the news a lot lately over her alleged drug abuse.

It is said her friends, including Margot Robbie, have asked her to go to rehab. Besides that, Cara Delevingne has hit the headlines because of Amber Heard. It is rumoured that both were in a romantic relationship. Alleged photos of them kissing in an elevator have also gone viral.

