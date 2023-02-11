The highly anticipated upcoming Avengers movies have kept fans on the edge of their seats. While only Jonathan Majors has been finalized as the cast of the movie, many are speculating who could be the next actor to join the list. It has been announced that Kang will be the next big bad villain of the multiverse saga but what if someone from the OG avengers appears as an evil version from another timeline? Read on to find out.

With the formation of the new team of earth’s mightiest heroes, the ardent fans are still missing the OG team members. With the new concept of the multiverse, new possibilities have come across and it would not be shocking if we see a version of RDJ’s evil Iron Man in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by BGR, Iron Man might reappear as evil Iron Man from Earth-838. As per the report, the Ultron project was successful on Earth-838 and had Scarlet Witch creating a massacre where she killed Illuminati members. It can be speculated that Iron Man from the same earth might still be alive and try to fight the Avengers from Earth-616.

Alex Perez from Cosmic Circus also explained that Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness introduced the Iron Man plot points. And being the missing Illuminati member who created the Ultron project of that universe might just return to face the new Avengers as Evil Iron Man.

In recent interviews, Kang actor Jonathan Majors also teased about working with Rober Downey Jr. and how he admires him. Since there has been no confirmation about RDJ returning as Iron Man or a variant of the same, the fans are hoping to see him in the upcoming “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars.

Let us know what do you think about it. Do you think Robert Downey Jr will return in the future MCU projects!

Must Read: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: Did Jonathan Majors Hint At ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr’s Return? The Actor Teases, “It’d Be Really Interesting To See…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News