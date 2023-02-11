Pathan’s success has been getting great reactions from his fans around the world as the film received a lot of backlash from its release. While many were boycotting the movie ever since its teaser was released, the list of haters of SRK starrer movies is quite long. However, it still lacks behind the millions who love Shah Rukh Khan.

Adding to the list of haters, a video has been going viral, where an unknown person is giving a review about the movie amidst the negative comments. With many appreciating the action scenes by SRK, many have not given proper credit to the antagonist of the movie, John Abraham. Read on ahead when he is mistaken as a porn star in a public review of the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video shared by an Instagram meme account named, thefatmemer, shows a moviegoer talking about the Pathaan movie. While he is not much aware of the cast of the film he says, “dekho mujhe film ke kalakaro ka naam to nahi malum hai”, He later talks about John Abraham and says, “Ek jo body vody bana kar aate hai, kya naam hai uska,” and he looked confused. Later he takes the name of Johnny Sins as he mistakenly thinks he is John Abraham.

So far the video has reached over 226k views and has 28.5k likes. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thefatmemer

Reacting to the video, a user said, “Baba ne galat PATHAAN dhek Li…” Another added, “Yeh Bhaiya Jonny Sins k bhaut bade fan. Har jagah Jonny Sins or uske Sins hi dikhte hai.. !!”

“Ranveer singh be like : Hello Deepika, movie me srk tha ya koi aur bhi?”, added another user.

“Bola tha telegram se download kr ke mat dekho”, said another.

Another added, “YRF Sins universe”

While many took the video in a light manner, some of them also claimed it to be a false video. Along with that, we don’t claim the video to be true or false, it is an intent to make our audiences feel light and not hurt any sentiments!

Must Read: Aamir Khan Takes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s Names Before Kangana Ranaut, ‘Queen’ Actress Says “Bechara, He Tried To Pretend Like He Doesn’t Know…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News