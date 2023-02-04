Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released last year, became one of the blockbusters. The film brought together three different Peter Parker – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Marvel fans were excited to see the two non-MCU Spider-Man stars emerging from their alternate dimensions in the film.

Surprisingly, the excitement did not begin in the theatres. Holland got to work with the only two other people in the world who have experience portraying the Marvel Web-Slinger in live-action on the big screen. All three shared some great bonds on the set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So apart from developing a close friendship that resulted in some heartfelt brotherly love on set, the three would compare their costumes. So it turns out that Tom Holland’s main complaint about his had a simple solution when it came to Garfield’s, which made the 25-year-old envious.

Speaking at the live recording of The Empire Film Podcast’s 500th episode, Holland said out of context, “Andrew can take his hands off…hang on let me explain that bit that makes no sense!” This left the audience in fits of laughter before the MCU star explained what that actually meant.

The Uncharted actor then continued explaining, “One of the hardest things about wearing the Spider-Man suit is not being able to use your fingers because you can’t use your phone because the gloves aren’t like touch screen sensitive. I’ve got so good at using my nose!”

When they were on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set together, Tom Holland told Tobey Maguire how annoying this was for him. At that time, Holland recalled how Andrew Garfield pulled out his hand. He said, “And then Andrew just went ziiiiiippppp! And pulled both of his hands out.” He added drily: “Honestly, I was furious! I was like, ‘The cheek! You’ve come to my set…”

Watch the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna | The Holland Clan | 26 (@thehollandclan)

For more updates on Hollywood tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: The Academy Awards To Review Why Andrew Garfield Did Not Win For His Breakthrough Performance In ‘The Social Network’ [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News