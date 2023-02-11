Giorgia Andriani is known to create magic every time she appears on the screen. When it comes out to pulling off glamorous or chic looks, the actress is a Gen-Z fashionista. And as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, here are some glam makeup looks from Giorgia that you can explore to pull off the perfect Valentine’s day look.

Whether you are looking for soft romantic glam or an electrifying bold one, here’s your guide on the best Giorgia Andriani-inspired makeup looks to ace on your date night.

The Classic Winged Liner

A good ol’ classic makeup look that has been our savior since forever, the winged liner look is perfect to ace on your date night. Give a chic twist to this look just like actress Giorgia Andriani and you are all set to slay in style. Like Giorgia, you can choose to keep your makeup neutral and let your eyes do all the talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Fiery Red Lip Look

Go bold or go home! A fiery and stunning red lip look is a fashionista’s favorite always. When in doubt about your makeup look, slay in style like Giorgia and play it safe with a stunning red lip look. Just like the actress, keep your makeup minimal and choose a complementary shade of red to add glam and drama to your outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Minimal Glam At Its Best

If you are someone who likes to keep it glam in the most minimal way, then this makeup look is exactly what you need to recreate on your date night. We are absolutely in love with Giorgia Andriani‘s minimal glam look. A little bit of glitter with a neutral makeup tone is perfect to look your best in the most subtle way. Go for trendy accessories and open flouncy tresses to accentuate the attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

A Pop Of Colour? Yes Please!

A little pop of color makes everything better, and Giorgia Andriani’s makeup look with an electrifying shade of blue eyeshadow is perfect to keep up your style. With simple and subtle outfits, an eclectic makeup look is a must. When opting for colorful eyeshadow, make sure to balance the look with neutral tone of lip shade like Giorgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

With Giorgia’s makeup inspos, you’ll be able to rock your valentine’s day look in no time!

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome to Bajrangpur.

