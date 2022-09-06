Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the popular actors in Hollywood. Former bodybuilder gained worldwide fame as a Hollywood action star with Conan the Barbarian (1982) and went on to star in films like the Terminator film series, The Running Man (1987), Predator (1987), Red Heat (1988), and several other flicks.

Advertisement

He also served as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. Often he is featured as one of the most influential people in the world, but he is averse to facing controversial accusations. Scores of women accused of sexual misconduct when he is running for Governor election. The incident later became known as “Gropegate.”

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Times interviewed six women who accused Arnold Schwarzenegger of inappropriately touching them without their consent. The report mentioned, “Three of the women described their surprise and discomfort when Schwarzenegger grabbed their br*asts. A fourth said he reached under her skirt and gripped her buttocks.”

“A fifth woman said Schwarzenegger groped her and tried to remove her bathing suit in a hotel elevator. A sixth said Schwarzenegger pulled her onto his lap and asked whether a certain s*xual act had ever been performed on her,” the report added.

Later Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on the ABC Evening News and told Peter Jennings, “I cannot remember what was happening 20 years ago and 15 years ago. But, some of the things sound like me. And this is why I was the first one to come out and say that some of the things could have happened. And I want to apologize to the people if I offended anyone because that was not my intention.”

“And I am sorry, I am sorry about it. Let me tell you something. No one ever came to me in my life and said to me when I did anything, ‘I don’t want you to do that, and you went over the line.’ Now all of the sudden isn’t it odd that three days and four days before the campaign, all of sudden all these women want to have an apology? Isn’t it odd?,” Schwarzenegger added.

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill, John Krasinski, Daisy Edgar-Jones & 4 Other Hollywood Biggies To Confirm Their MCU Debuts At D23 Expo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram