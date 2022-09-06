After the release date of Shazam! Fury Of Gods got delayed, there were a lot of rumours speculating that the director is reshooting a few scenes of the film. However, now the director addressed it and responded on the same. Scroll to read below!

David F Sandberg who went big with the films Lights Out short and Annabelle: Creation, has created a genre for himself. Later, he directed Shazam! and fans went crazy with the DC Extended Universe film. Since then, they have been waiting for Shazam 2. However, because of the Covid-19 situation and for some more, the film’s release date is getting shelved.

On Labor Day, Shazam! Fury Of Gods’ director David F Sandberg took to his Instagram handle and held a Q&A session with his fans. One of his fans asked, “Are you guys really doing reshoots for Shazam or is it fake news?” To this, finally the director responded, “No. I’ve seen reports that Shazam is being “retooled” but it’s not true. The cut has been locked for quite some time and we’re doing final mix, color and vfx right now. Everyone is happy with the film and we’re not going to work longer on it just because of the release date shift.”

He further wrote, “They figured Aquaman‘s previous date was better for us and that’s the reason we moved.” David F Sandberg added, “Definitely not shooting more”.

The sequel will show Shazam putting up a fight with the daughters of Atlas, Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso. For the unversed, Zachary Levi and Asher Angel’s Shazam! Fury Of Gods will be returning to the screens on March 17, 2023. Are you excited for it? Let us know!

