Many things are going around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, especially since their defamation trial. Many new explosive details have been revealed about their relationship and more keeps coming. Currently, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is busy getting his career back after winning the case.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million and Heard received $2 million. After the trial, the Aquaman actress appealed the verdict, and it was followed by an appeal from JD’s side as well. As their legal drama proceeds, let’s look back at a time when Depp made an explosive allegation against Heard.

Back in 2018, claims from Johnny Depp came that Amber Heard hit him twice, which left the fans shaken. As per The Mirror, court papers from their libel case included Depp alleging that the actress assaulted him in April 2016 for being nearly two hours late to her birthday party. He said that Heard “had been drinking” that evening and “began criticizing” him after her guests left.

Johnny Depp added that Amber Heard became “aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face.” The papers also noted he defended himself by ”grabbing (her) arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop.” He then allegedly “pushed her away from him onto the bed” and left the room. Amber’s rep responded to these claims and even said that they “were totally false.”

Meanwhile, we recently reported that a few new leaks have come in that have alleged that Heard is guilty. Screen grabs of emails received by a journalist from the actress’s legal team have gone viral. It includes one letter that mentioned that efforts were taken to make “Amber look innocent.”

It also stated that “unsealed doc was seen as a massive opportunity to shift the scale.” Let’s see now how the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case goes.

