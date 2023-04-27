One of the biggest and most anticipated projects across the world right now is the Fantastic Four Reboot that is being shaped at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie that will bring back the veteran family has been a talk of the two for over a year now and most recently being discussed the most because, reportedly, the casting process has begun. So far, we have heard that Adam Driver has reached the finish line with John Krasinski in the same race. But the latest update has an even bigger surprise to offer.

Fantastic Four has already been confirmed and announced by Kevin Feige last year. The movie that is possible because of the opening of the multiverse gate is said to be bringing back the old Marvel. Driver has being eyed to play Reed Richards, and names like Mila Kunis, Vanessa Kirby, and a couple of more are in contention to play Sue Storm.

But while all of that is exciting and looks like a talent hunt, Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to welcome its biggest villain in this timeline as per the latest report. Yes, you heard that right. Galactus is now entering the MCU with Fantastic Four Reboot and there is no competition to play the part as Marvel execs exactly know who they want. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Marvel execs have finally found the confidence to bring in Galactus after dealing with many other villains. There is, of course, a responsibility considering Galactus is not black or white but supremely grey. His motivation is very complex, even more than Thanos. And if the same report it to be believed the studio wants Antonio Banderas to play the part.

Yes, the studio wants Pain And Glory star to play Galactus in Fantastic Four Reboot. It is now Antonio Banderas’ choice to rather he wants to play the part of not, but the studio is concretely sure they only want him to play it. Nothing of this is yet confirmed from the either sides so it is pretty much a speculation as of now.

Fantastic Four Reboot is slated for a 2025 release as per the last announcement. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

