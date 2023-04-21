Marvel Cinematic Universe may be struggling to keep up their glorious self but that is undoubtedly not stopping them from moving ahead with new projects. MCU’s one of most anticipated projects include the Fantastic Four reboot. Lately, Adam Driver came up as the team’s leader Reed Richards. Apparently, he is talking about playing the role of Mr Fantastic. Now it’s turn for the leading lady’s role. As per reports, the list has come down to four actresses who are now in the race to be cast in the role of Sue Storm. Apparently, Mila Kunis, Vanessa Kirby and two others are in the talks. Read on to know in detail.

Before the MCU came into being, there were two films based on these comic book heroes, where Chris Evans played the role of Human Torch, who is now much adored by the fans as Captain America. Even in 2015, there was another film based on this group of Marvel superheroes but it failed to impress the audience.

According to a report by scooper Randolph via The Direct, four actresses are the frontrunners in the role of Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, in the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. First is The Crown fame, Vanessa Kirby, who has also made an appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Followed by Mila Kunis, who has done some fine works in Black Swan and other movies.

M3GAN and Get Out star Allison Williams is also in the running for the role of Sue Storm in the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. And lastly, Jodie Comer, from movies like Free Guy, The Last Duel and Killing Eve. All the actresses have proved their mettle in their previous works, and joining a big franchise like MCU will be an excellent deal for them as many wish to join the MCU.

We have already seen John Krasinski in the role of Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 and it will be interesting if Adam Driver gets finalised for the role. And previously, there were several reports that said that the studio was looking for someone like Dakota Johnson to play the role of Sur Storm. The film is expected to release in 2025, most probably before the release of Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Meanwhile, there have been rumours going on that Jonathan Majors, aka Kang, might get replaced owing to the assault allegations against him.

Who do you think among Mila, Vannessa, Allison, and Jodie will make the perfect Invisible Woman in MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot? Let us know in the comments. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

