When Calvin Harris Slammed Taylor Swift After Moving On Quickly With Tom Hiddleston & Claiming That She Co-Wrote 'This Is What You Came For'

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars in the music industry but more than her songs, she has been in the headlines for her personal life. She has dated several celebrities like Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, and many more.

She has always had a troubled relationship with the media as she was termed a “serial dater” by them for dating a few famous men during her early 20s. But today we will recall a time when Taylor and Calvin broke up but the world was flabbergasted that Taylor could move on so quickly and began dating Hiddleston.

Amidst this, Taylor Swift claimed that she wrote Calvin Harris’ hit single “This Is What You Came For” under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Her reps also claimed that she wrote the song, sat down at a piano, and did a demo on her iPhone before sending it to Harris.

This did not go down well with Harris. He took to Twitter with a barrage of tweets revealing his side of the story, clarifying that while she did write the song under a pseudonym (at her own request), he made it clear he wasn’t going to take any more trash talk about his music.

Slamming Taylor Swift, the Scottish DJ wrote, “And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyrics writer and she smashed it as usual. I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it, and cut the vocals though. And initially, she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.”

He further wrote, “hurtful to me at this point that she and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though.”

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-bf down for something to do,” Calvin Harris continued on Twitter. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

“Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one. God bless everyone have a beautiful day,” Harris concluded.

