British actor Tom Hiddleston is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. The actor is well known for bringing one of our favourite characters ‘Loki’ from Marvel comics onscreen. He has been playing the role of God of Mischief for more than a decade now. A standalone web series was also made on the Marvel character.

Back in 2011, ‘The Avengers’ Disney’s D23 Expo’ was held wherein Hiddleston was seen talking to the media personnel. As he was in a conversation, he accidentally slapped Scarlett Johansson’s butt it was recorded on camera and the video went viral.

In the viral video, Jeremy Renner was seen messing with Tom Hiddleston when he was talking to the media personnel. Just in time, Scarlett crossed from behind, and Hiddleston hoping to get Jeremy accidentally slapped Scarlett’s butt.

Scarlett Johansson is then heard saying, “that’s my ass” to which the English actor apologized instantly and welcomed her to the interview saying, “I’m being interrupted by the black widow (her character in the Marvel Universe) here”. Watch the hilarious moment in the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Nelson (@barbaraf6qmnelson)

Scarlett and Tom Hiddleston were attending the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California to promote their film ‘The Avengers’. The Black Widow actress attended the event in a stunning Roland Mouret ‘Giselle’ gown. Her papaya-colored gown has a square neckline and peaked hat sleeves. Roland Mouret’s gowns are a favorite of Scarlett’s. It’s not unexpected, given that each piece appears to be custom-made for her figure.

The duo shares an amazing bond on and off the screen and is very comfortable in each other’s presence. The stars have appeared in one Avengers movie together, The Avengers, wherein Scarlett played Black Widow and Tom played the character of Loki.

