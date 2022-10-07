Hollywood superstar, Keanu Reeves is one of the actors who hasn’t featured in an MCU or DC superhero movie but did you know he always wanted to become a superhero which has a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, yes, you heard that right!

There have been quite a lot of speculations about Keanu Reeves starring in one of the superhero movies. Recently, he gave voice to Batman in League of Superpets which further ignited the rumours of Keanu featuring in a superhero movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Keanu Reeves appeared in the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and talked about his comic book Brzrkr, and shared which Marvel superhero character would he like to be. Talking about the same, he shared that in his childhood, he always wanted to play Ghost Rider and said, “10-year-old me would want to — I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

Marvel head Kevin Feige loves Keanu Reeves and has been planning to introduce him in one of the superhero movies, but he is still trying to find the right way. Reeves has always been very appreciative of the way Marvel movies turn out. He shared as mentioned in a report in Collider, “It’s really cool. I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular, and it would be great to be a part of that.”

Check out the clip below:

Well, ever since Keanu Reeves fandom heard about his desire to be a Ghost Rider, the audience has been imagining him in the attire. Well, we also think Keanu will fit right into the character. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

On the work front, Keanu Reeves will be next seen in John Wick 4.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski Are Keeping Their Relationship Low-Key Owing To Their Messy Public Breakups, Source Reveals, “He Worries That Angelina Jolie Will Badmouth Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram