Scarlett Johansson has always been the epitome of sultriness with her hourglass figure, incredible styling sense and that s*xy raspy voice that can turn on a man on the verge of death. She never failed to turn heads with her stunning red carpet-looks. They always made the headlines. Scarlett made jaws drop when she stepped out in a gorgeous floor-length, body-hugging gown back in 2020. Scroll down to learn more about the entire look as we decode it.

Scarlett is one of those actresses who own the action genre along with others. And her fashion game is also a reflection of her personality, pretty chic and bold at the same time. It rarely happens that her social outings or red-carpet appearances are boring and bland. This throwback look also bewitched us the moment we led our eyes to it.

For the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, Scarlett Johansson wore a custom Armani Privé teal blue luminous silk gown, in which Johansson looked very poised and elegant. The dress had a deep plunging neckline going to her mid-waist. The Avengers star confidently showcased her busty assets. The highlight of the gown was the design at the back. The back of the gown was accentuated by crystal embroidery on the straps giving the people a stunning view of her huge tattoo.

Shifting the focus from her gorgeous dress, let’s decode her on-point makeup! Scarlett Johansson wore full coverage foundation, which was blended so well that it looked completely natural, like her second skin. Her cheeks had rosy blush with some highlighter in the corner of her eyes. Her eyes looked bright and refreshing, with tons of mascara on the lashes. She had bold red lips with orange undertone that popped out and made her entire look extra blazing. She had her hair pulled into a tight updo, which made her look so neat!

For accessories, Scarlett wore a pair of dazzling statement earrings. Last but not least, she completed her entire look with Stuart Weitzman’s shoes. Here take a look at her throwback pictures shared on Twitter down below.

✨ This Scarlett Johansson was such a served at SAG awards (2020) ✨ pic.twitter.com/1gOnr6OyOq — elo tasha ⧗ (@doraemaynat) April 1, 2021

This look of Johansson will surely jostle your world and take you to the world of fantasy! Tell us your thoughts on this throwback LEWK of Scarlett Johansson in the comments.

