Every award show brings some glitz, some glam and some jazz. Wherever you look, you will only find celebs walking in dazzling outfits making every head turn on their way. Everyone tries to put their best fashion foot forward, but there are always some who score the best while others hit the lowest mark as who we think they could have done much better. Last night, Hollywood A-listers, including Emily Blunt, Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Austin Butler and many more were present at the SAG awards 2023, and we saw a lot of glamour and a lot of fashion drama.

Here’s a list of celebrities from Hollywood who made a mark on the red carpet with their unique looks and who missed their chance to mesmerise their fans. Fashion is something that is always evolving and changing with the trends – sometimes it’s the uber-cool that does the job, and sometimes it’s about the vintage touch.

Best Dressed At The Red Carpet:

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Zendaya looked like a bouquet of roses as she slipped into a Valentino strapless gown and bloomed in the pink floral dress. She completed her look with a princess-cut neckpiece, a bracelet and a glam makeover. Honestly, we couldn’t get our eyes off her!

Jenna Ortega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

The young actress Jenna Ortega knows how to rule over her audience’s hearts- be it with her performances or her fashionable looks. She opted for a shiny pitch black-coloured asymmetrical gown from Versace that featured a plunging neckline and made a sultry appearance that we absolutely loved.

Cara Delevingne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Cara Delevingne debuted on the red carpet after a long time and brought her devilish charm and beauty. She wore a black long-sleeved Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a sweeping cape and a double rosette bodice. She wooed us with her red bold lips and a sleek diamond neckpiece look.

Michelle Yeoh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shutterstock Editorial (@shutterstocknow)

Michelle Yeoh not only won an award last night but also won hearts with her look. She looked like an award herself as she opted for a Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation for the red carpet. Her black outfit had golden fringes in the middle section of the gown, which added an edge and gave a uniqueness to the look.

Austin Butler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Austin Butler always makes an impression. For the SAG awards, he wore a maroon tuxedo suit with a crisp white shirt and completed his look with a black bow tie and a pair of black boots. Of course a total hit.

Andrew Garfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TopNewsOk (@estopnewsok)

Listen, whatever Andrew Garfield wears it becomes an IT thing. It’s his looks that do the job. He wore a midnight blue-coloured tuxedo suit with a black collar and paired it with a white crisp shirt. Yeah, maybe he could have done better, but it’s just his style that makes a difference.

Ana de Armas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_de_armas_8)

After a long time, Ana de Armas came back to her usual fashionista form. She opted for a sequined and shiny silver and black combination gown that featured floral motifs and a plunging neckline detailing which gave an ample amount of peek into her cleav*ge. She looked stunning as ever. Absolutely a hit.

The Misses From The Red Carpet

Amanda Seyfried

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinum Jewelry (@platinum_jewelry)

Amanda Seyfried has a unique sense of fashion, she has never let her audience down. However, last night what was she wearing? She opted for an apple green-coloured Prada minidress that featured pockets and a minimalist trail. With a pair of emerald drops, she completed the look, and even though she looked cute, it wasn’t really red carpet worthy.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

The gorgeous couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt never miss a chance to flaunt their PDA, but when it comes to fashion they kind of tanked on the red carpet. Emily wore a red floral body-hugging gown. On the other hand, John paired his white shirt with a striped pantsuit and a tie. Too basic for the red carpet no?

Well, let us know which celeb’s look was a hit and whose was a miss from the red carpet of the SAG awards 2023.

