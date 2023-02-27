Ever since James Gunn joined DC Studios as co-CEO, fans are excited to know what does the DC Universe have for them. Gunn and his partner Peter Safran had already announced their plan for the DCU’s first slate, which is called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Now, Gunn recently teased an Avengers: Endgame like project in the DCU via Instagram.

Gunn and Safran recently revealed that most of the updates in the slate will remain under wraps. However, they did announce that the first project in DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate is Creature Commandos. The DCU will kickoff with this animated feature project, scheduled for 2025.

Now, fans have begun to assume and collect evidences of Gunn’s plan for DCU’s projects. Gunn will not continue with the original plan, set by Zack Snyder with Darkseid, rather he is reportedly willing to adapt Crisis on infinite Earths which earlier was Warner Bros. plan, inspired by Avengers: Endgame, for DC Extended Universe.

Recently, James Gunn hinted at an Avengers: Endgame-like project for DCU via Instagram stories. The filmmaker was tagged in an IG story by Paul Scheer that featured the hardcover of the comic book Darwyn Cooke’s DC: The New Frontier. The comic book has an elseword story in which superheroes across the globe band together to fight The Centre.

Sharing the picture, Scheer mentioned how Gunn’s new announcement made him revisit the comic book. He wrote, “After (James Gunn’s) big announcement something tells me maybe it’s a good time to revisit this…” Gunn reshared the story without any further comment. The filmmaker’s such a move has now left DC fans to speculate that it is a hint about one of the upcoming projects. However, Gunn did not confirm anything by himself.

