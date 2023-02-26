Hollywood’s iconic singer of this generation, Taylor Swift, and one of the glamorous actresses Blake Lively share a wonderful bond with each other. Taylor, in her career, built many friendships and bonds with a lot of celebrities, including Lana Del Ray, Selena Gomez and others, and has maintained to keep them. However, did you know Blake and Tay’s friendship ignited over a controversy and it wasn’t that good in the initial phase because of the Swifties? Scroll below to get the scoop.

Well, Taylor’s one of the longest friendship lines goes with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively and Swift have been friends since 2015 and the couple has always supported the singer throughout her career journey. Their beautiful selfies and cute banters are proof of the same.

However, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship almost started with a feud because of Taylor’s fans but Lively avoided any bad blood between them with her sarcasm and love. As reported in ET online, in 2015, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Blake had sparked speculations on taking a dig at Taylor’s girl squad. While sharing a picture of L’Oréal’s campaign for the brand’s Color Riche lipstick collection, where celebs like Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore, and John Legend posed along with her, she captioned:

“Soooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend’s cover of Bad Blood @lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won’t tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!”

Even though Blake Lively was only joking, as soon as this post went viral, Taylor Swift fans went crazy and thought the former Gossip Girl actress had taken a dig at their favourite singer’s ‘Bad Blood’ music video. They started bashing Blake over her statement. To defend herself and avoid any bad blood between them, Blake shared a picture of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ family backstage with Swift during her 1989 tour.

Along with it she wrote to calm Taylor Swift fans, “Umm whoever thought I was throwin’ shade clearly doesn’t know I have a ‘Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll’. Look how rad she is here making my niece Heather feel like a rock star. Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”

Well, now everything is good in the hood as both of them share a wonderful bond with each other. Blake Lively had made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s version Red. What are your thoughts about the whole controversy and Blake being Blake in all this?

