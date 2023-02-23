Amber Heard is one of the most controversial actresses present in Hollywood, whose name pops up every now and then in the headlines – be it for her personal life, professional endeavours or her fashion choices. The actress has often enticed us with her beauty and looks and today, we bring you one of her throwback fashionable looks where she literally stomped on our hearts with her charm. Scroll below to check it out!

Amber’s name used to be on the headlines every day during the time when she was fighting a domestic violence case with her ex-husband Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp. However, keeping all the negativity aside, the actress is quite known for her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion.

Amber Heard enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and adores the actress for being who she is. They also maintain fan pages where they share pictures and updates of Amber. One such fan page once shared a throwback picture of Heard on their Instagram handle where she looked gorgeous as ever. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a satin tangerine slip-on dress with noodle straps and a deep neckline.

However, it seemed the Aquaman actress ditched the br* and flaunted her n*pples through the outfit but made it look super s*xy as she walked down the road. Amber Heard accentuated the look with an emerald-studded neckpiece, ear studs and a bracelet. which added a pop of colour to the look. For makeup, she opted for a full coverage foundation, blushed apples of her cheeks, defined brows, soft winged liner with mascara-laden lashes and completed the whole look with bold red lip shade.

Amber Heard kept her blonde hair flowing over her shoulders and kept it messy. She paired it with nude heels and a silver clutch. Her utmost confidence and enchanting smile allured us to her whole look.

