Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a massive fanbase and is adored by his hardcore fans. Apart from his phenomenal acting chops, the actor is also known for his wacky dating habits. It has been observed by many that he dates women who are no older than 25 years. Recently, it was reported that his romance with Gigi Hadid wasn’t serious and now, the actor was recently spotted with a 21- year -old American model Josie Redmond. Scroll below to read the juicy details!

The Don’t Look Up actor, who is known for dating women much younger than him was recently spotted with Josie leaving celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse and it has now sparked dating rumors. So, should we expect another whirlwind romance from Leo? Ahem! Ahem! Let us find out what’s cooking between them.

According to a report by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse during the wee hours of Wednesday. The Titanic actor was in no mood to get clicked as kept a low profile and tried to cover his face after he saw Paps. The actor was wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans. On the other hand, Josie kept the look basic yet glamorous, she opted for an all- black outfit with leather jeggings and a sheer top that she paired up with chunky black boots.

Daily Mail shared the pictures on their portal and it’s doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at it below:

EXC: Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, parties with model Josie Redmond, 21

For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps making headlines owing to his love life. The actor’s recent link ups rumours with models who are half his age have taken the internet by storm and netizens never leave a chance to discuss his love life. However, many reported that he was quite unhappy about it, and many sources claimed that he is desperately looking for a mature relationship after a series of failed relationships.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

