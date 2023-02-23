Ever since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released, it’s receiving mixed response from the audience and the critics. Even though the critics were heaping praises on the plotline and performances of the cast (Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors), the fans couldn’t accept this version of Ant-Man 3. It got a lot of negative backlashes because of its VFX and the latest report suggests what could have been the reason, and it might leave you stunned. Scroll below to know more!

Post-production is one of the most important phases of making a film. In this part, a film gets its proper editing, VFX mixes and so on and so forth. If one can remember properly, Black Panther 2 and Ant-Man 3 both of the films went into post-production at the same time. Here’s what might have gone wrong with Ant-Man 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ignites the 5th phase of the Marvel universe. Ever since its release, the movie has been receiving negative criticisms regarding its VFX. Now as per a report in Vulture, an insider revealed Ant-Man 3’s CGI suffered due to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the reports, the same VFX company was working on both the films and as per the actual artists who worked on Ant-Man 3 revealed that they didn’t receive proper resources to work on as Black Panther 2 was more prioritized.

Ant-Man 3 also didn’t have enough manpower to work on the film and along with that they had a deadline to meet. VFX artists worked 80 hours per week that lasted for months. According to one of the VFX artists, “This was like a second wave of what happened with James Cameron on Titanic, where the compositors were basically taking naps under their desks, because there wasn’t enough time between shifts to go back home, then come back. Now, the entirety of the industry that has been touched by Marvel is permanently seared, and that’s what’s causing the most burnout.”

Another VFX technician revealed, “In terms of priority, ‘Wakanda Forever’ was definitely at the top of the list. All the money went to that. All the best resources went to that. It’s understandable given the context — with Chadwick and everything and how well the first film did. But it did diminish the ability to carry Ant-Man all the way through.”

The artists further claimed that in the latter half of the film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios went ahead with a lot of editorial changes, which affected the movie as well. “For ‘Ant-Man,’ there were a lot of editorial changes happening toward the latter third and fourth of the project that were just too late. There’s a point of no return. Why certain things were changed, why certain notes were nitpicked longer than they should have been — that’s on Marvel. But it definitely did cause a lot of tension, turmoil, and weight on everybody.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Black Panther 2 getting more priority than Ant-Man 3? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Ryan Gosling Called Sandra Bullock As One Of Her “Greatest Girlfriends Of All Time” (Guess The 2nd) & Blamed ‘Hollywood’ For Their Breakup

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News