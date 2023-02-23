Selenators Rejoice! Selena Gomez is back to take her crown as the Queen of Instagram. In case non-Selena fans are wondering what we are talking about, Ms Gomez has surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram. And social media is filled with congratulatory messages.

A look at both personalities’ Instagram pages is proof of what happened and Gomez fans are elated with the development. From calling her the ‘Queen of Instagram’ to dropping hearts, read on to know what the singer’s fans have to say.

But before we go to fan reaction, let us tell you about the personalities’ current Instagram following. Selena Gomez currently has amassed 381 million followers. Kylie Jenner is just a few fans behind with 380 million. Gomez most recent post – a throwback picture captioned “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh,” has close to 80 lakh likes in less than 10 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Taking Twitter, one Selenators simply wrote, “SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM” Many other Selena Gomez fans flooded the micro-blogging site with pictures of their idol and similar quotes. One more fan added, “she’s back on her throne.” Another – adding more details, commented, “— selena is officially the most followed woman, musician and actor on instagram. — her last selfie dump has also surpassed 10M likes!” Another fan added, “SELENA GOMEZ, THE OG QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM” One more tweeted, “SELENA IS NOT KIDDING, THE QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM REALLY IS BACK!!!”

SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/68ijYB8wMv — adrian (@selsabbath) February 22, 2023

— selena is officially the most followed woman, musician and actor on instagram. — her last selfie dump has also surpassed 10M likes! " SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM " pic.twitter.com/WPt73LTR4D — ゞ (@wolvesring) February 22, 2023

she’s back on her throne. SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/zDfzQEaCyq — fran (@SELSREP) February 22, 2023

SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/EaDhry08FJ — eli (@elisadice) February 23, 2023

SELENA IS NOT KIDDING, THE QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM REALLY IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/krT6ngqJEj — Selena Gomez Charts (fan account) (@selgomezdata) February 23, 2023

Some more Selenators took to Twitter and wrote, “Why so obsessed with her!? SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM is back y’all at her spot👑” One more added, “I fell to my knees Selena queen of instagram. The caption as well. Oh how I love her. X” Another Selena Gomez fan tweeted, “Selena Gomez really said “I’m the queen of Instagram again” and posted a throwback pic too. I Stan” A non-fan wrote, “I don’t like Selena but I’m happy she’s the queen of instagram again”

Why so obsessed with her!?

SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM is back y'all at her spot👑pic.twitter.com/XdWWjgw6sz — 💫 (@calmdownmiss) February 23, 2023

I fell to my knees Selena queen of instagram. The caption as well. Oh how I love her. X pic.twitter.com/qPoaVQaxKB — Gabby 🧸 (@Monterosbaby) February 23, 2023

ended Kylie

SELENA QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/vSrOGZK1HB — luks (@selxswiftg) February 23, 2023

Selena Gomez really said “I’m the queen of Instagram again” and posted a throwback pic too. I Stan — LifeOfPeter🤴🏽 (@Lifeofpeter_) February 23, 2023

I don’t like Selena but I’m happy she’s the queen of instagram again — r ✶ (@ctrlsours) February 23, 2023

This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez had been the most followed woman on Instagram. The ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ actress held the title back in 2019 before Ariana Grande beat her to the post and then Kylie Jenner overtook them.

How excited are you reading this news? Let us know in the comments.

