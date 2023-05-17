The excitement has been built for the upcoming big-screen actioner, Fast X, ahead of its release this Friday. Interestingly, it seems that the film is going to enjoy strong support from overseas as compared to the domestic market. On the whole, the opening is going to be really good at the worldwide box office and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise boasts a huge cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Ludacris, John Cena, Brie Larson and many others. Though the makers are getting slammed for dragging the franchise too much, there’s no denying that F & F is a box office gold mine.

Now, the box office predictions have started flowing in, suggesting a big start for Fast X at the worldwide box office. As per Deadline’s report, the film will be raking in a low total in the domestic market (US and Canada), with a projected score is $60+ million during the opening weekend. However, it’s completely opposite in overseas as a strong number of $235 million has been predicted during the opening weekend. Overall, the global opening is projected to be around $295 million.

If this happens, Fast X will be the 3rd biggest start for the franchise after Fate of the Furious ($541.9 million) and Furious 7 ($397.6 million). Let’s see how the box office story unfolds!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

