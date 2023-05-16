After seeing a rise in collections over the weekend, with Sunday numbers (3.18 crores) almost double Friday (1.67 crores), IB 71 had a fair hold on Monday as 1.07 crores came in. Ideally, the film should have been as close to Friday numbers as possible, but then since the increment in collections over the weekend wasn’t manifold, a drop was inevitable.

That said, the film could have easily gone below the 1 crore mark as well, and had that happened, then it would have been curtains for it. However, that has not been the case, which means all eyes are on the film to stay over the 1 crore mark for the rest of the weekdays as well.

IB 71 will now have the first week of over 10 crores for sure, and it would be a fair positioning for it once it crosses the 11 crores mark. There is no major Hindi film arriving in the next two weeks which means there is an opportunity for the Vidyut Jammwal spy drama to keep collecting in a fair range. Daily collections of over 1 crore from now till Sunday can make it a contender for a 20 crore lifetime, which won’t be bad.

So far, the Sankalp-directed IB 71 has reached 8.43 crores, and while the merits warrant that the collections should have been double this already, it’s now about setting the best foot forward and keep consolidate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

