Star cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Seth and others

Director: Om Raut

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, On Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair

Adipurush Box Office Review (Hindi): Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

When the project was announced, it grabbed all the attention and raised a huge excitement among movie lovers. However, things saw a negative shift in the momentum after the first teaser was unveiled. We all know the first teaser was badly criticised due to its poor VFX work and cartoonish feel.

After initial bashing and a postponement of the release date, things got slightly neutralised when the makers smartly cut the trailer. Noticeable flaws were avoided. Thus, negativity was reduced to an extent. Also, a couple of songs worked well with the masses. Along with these factors, Prabhas’ presence gave a plus to the film in creating a good buzz.

Despite all the initial negativity, it was always on the cards that the film would open huge due to its Ramayana theme and Prabhas’ stardom.

Adipurush Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As mentioned in the section above, Adipurush is off to a tremendous start, as expected. In the Telugu states, the film is in rampage mode. In other regions, it has taken a superb start.

Talking about positives, Adipurush has got that early momentum by taking a smashing start. It will stay on similar lines at least during the opening weekend, ensuring big numbers on the board. The film is backed by the theme of Ramayana, thus having a nationwide appeal and superseding negativity to an extent. This Prabhas starrer doesn’t have significant competition for almost two weeks, as the next biggie is Satyaprem Ki Katha releasing on 29th June.

Now coming to the film’s negatives, Adipurush has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience, and the major backlash is for the VFX work, dialogues and lack of emotional connect. As word of mouth isn’t working in favour, the film will crash after the opening weekend. So, it’s all about making the most of the first few days and sadly, we won’t see the magic of Baahubali 2 happening at the box office.

Adipurush Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Adipurush will rake in solid numbers during the opening weekend and in the lifetime run, surpassing Saaho (Hindi), which had earned 149 crores. So Prabhas is geared up for his second-highest earner behind Baahubali 2 and is expected to earn 170-190 crores at the Indian box office. However, it’s not enough, considering the heavy investment made for the film. Another disappointment for Prabhas after Radhe Shyam!

