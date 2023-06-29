Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are finally here with their romantic tale, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and was lacking the desired pre-release buzz despite starring such famous A-listers. But things seem to be getting better in terms of advance booking for day 1. Scroll below for all the details.

This is the second time Kartik and Kiara are sharing the screen. The duo last appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The favourite duo caught eyeballs, with the promos receiving good responses from viewers. Of course, there’s been a lot of backlash because of the Pasoori remake, but as they say, ‘any kind of publicity is good publicity’.

Today marks a partial holiday all across the country due to Bakra Eid. That seems to be favouring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as their film witnessed good growth as compared to the previous days. As per the latest update, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has added 2.05 crores gross to its kitty via advance booking on day 1 (update as per 12 AM).

SatyaPrem Ki Katha has sold over 56,000 tickets all over the country. If the initial reviews remain positive, there will be a huge growth via spot bookings. A partial Eid holiday will only boost the film further, leading to a good opening day for this romantic drama. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer is also making a lot of noise as OG Pasoori singer Shae Gill finally broke her silence about the hate being received on the remake.

“I understand that you love the original Pasoori song so much, can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also, at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake, that’ll help. If it is something that you don’t like at all, then you don’t listen to it instead of sending hate. Just don’t listen to it,” Shae Gill wrote on her Instagram stories.

