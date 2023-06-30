We’re all geared up to witness one of the biggest showdowns in recent times as Barbie and Oppenheimer are going to lock horns. While the former is led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the latter stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in the key roles. Out of these two, one is definitely going to impact the other one, but if combined, the worldwide box office to enjoy big numbers flowing in.

The month of July is yet to start and we’re three more weeks away from witnessing the clash. However, considering the buzz, there’s an excitement in trade and among box office enthusiasts and as a result, the predictions have started coming out. It is said that both the biggies could end up earning over $150 million during the opening weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie is aiming to secure at least $80 million during the opening weekend. But with all the potential, the film also has a chance of hitting the mark of $100 million and overtaking The Little Mermaid‘s $95.5 million. Interestingly, Warners are quite conservative about the number game as they suggest a weekend debut of $60 million.

Now coming To Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, the film is more of serious type and being a 3-hour-long, it isn’t a cup of everyone’s tea. It definitely won’t be a huge starter at the box office and is expected to show legs based on the word-of-mouth factor. As of now, it is predicted to aim for a range of $40-$50 million during the opening weekend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kiara Advani Scores Her 6th Biggest Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News