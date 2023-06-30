Kiara Advani is rising up the ranks of being one of the most reliable actresses of Bollywood, and how. Consistently delivering good opening numbers at the box office and also enjoying good success in the overall run, she has now managed a start with SatyaPrem Ki Katha as well, what with 9.25 crores coming in. This is her third straight film to find a start post-pandemic as first Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did quite well and then came JugJugg Jeeyo which too had an extended run to rake in decent numbers eventually.

Prior to the pandemic too, Kiara Advani had done quite well, with first Kabir Singh and then Good Newwz being huge successes and entering the 200 Crore Club. Her only non-performer in recent times has been Indoo Ki Jawaani, but apart from them it has been one consistent good run.

Here are the first-day numbers of Kiara Advani’s biggest openers:

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – 21.30 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Good Newwz – 17.56 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores JugJugg Jeeyo – 9.28 crores SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 9.25 crores

In the midst of this all, Kiara Advani has also seen quite a few OTT releases in the form of Shershaah (one of her best), Govinda Naam Mera, Laxmii, Guilty and Lust Stories (which brought her back in the limelight). It’s a good coincidence that now that Lust Stories 2 has been released in OTT, Kiara has established herself well as a very reliable actress for box office returns as well.

