SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Starrer Starts Well, Set To Grow Over The Weekend

When the first promo of SatyaPrem Ki Katha came, it was apparent that this wasn’t a run-of-the-mill love story in the offering. Of late, quite a few films with a small town setting have hit the screens and the setting is usually middle class. There have been many successes as well, as seen recently with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer seemed different though, since the promo itself revealed that there was a deep-rooted angle in there which was concealed. It also meant that, unlike a breezy rom-com entertainer, say a Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which goes on to entice youth from day 1 itself, this one would grow more based on word of mouth.

That’s the reason why the opening of the film was being pegged at 7-9 crores and that would have been considered decent as well. As things stand, though the first-day collections have reached the higher end of the range, what with 9.25 crores coming in. This is a relief since, given the kind of subject that must have been revealed after the first few shows, there was always a risk that how would audiences take it during evening and night shows. However, thankfully the film has been accepted well and that was reflected in the later shows where the footfalls kept increasing well. As a result, the numbers have come out to be well.

What has to be seen is how SatyaPrem Ki Katha now grows over the weekend. Since yesterday was the partial holiday of Eid, collections are bound to drop today. However, things will perk up again by evening and night shows and then tomorrow and the day after would be quite good, with jumps expected in the footfalls. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is a good entertainer with a clear messaging as well and that should result in good word of mouth spreading over the next few days.

