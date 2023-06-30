It was a fair first week for 1920: Horrors Of The Heart as it managed to bring in 12.55 crores. These collections are across all languages with the Hindi version bringing in around 8.50 crores and the rest coming from the Telugu and the Tamil versions, with former being a larger contributor.

Though the numbers are on the lower side, it’s surprising to see how the south versions actually accounted for a good proportion of the overall collections despite not a single name from south being a part of this Krishna Bhatt horror drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact 1920: Horrors Of The Heart was not even publicised as a pan-India release and hardly anyone in the Mumbai trade too was aware about the south versions release. Hence, to have close to 25% of the overall collections coming from south is a case study in itself as it yet again shows that horror doesn’t really have any language.

1920: Horrors Of The Heart won’t be able to travel much from here but then the job has been done and it’s about bringing in some bonus numbers. It would now be aiming for that 15 crores mark and while it won’t be easy since there are so many new releases across languages vying for audience attention, the film would be aiming that somehow that in next few weeks a haul of around 3 crores more comes in.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office VS Bollywood’s First Blockbuster Musical Alam Ara (Fun Stats): Would Need To Earn 4000 Crore To Reach The 7150% Profit Of The 1931 Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News