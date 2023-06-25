After surprising one and all with collections to the tune of 2.34 crores (including all languages) on Friday, 1920: Horrors of the Heart continued to find audiences on Saturday as well. Though the numbers didn’t jump huge, they were still good enough, as 2.72 crores came in. That’s all the film needs as well since it’s a very small budget film made at the cost of merely 10 crores and hence doesn’t need to do big theatrical business.

In fact, even if just 1 crore each would have been coming, then that too wouldn’t have been bad, and here the film is doing far more. The strategy to release 1920: Horrors of the Heart across languages really worked for this horror film, and it made sense, too, since the genre doesn’t really rely on language, especially when the content is not dialogues heavy but is more of an audio-visual experience.

The Avika Gor starrer has now crossed the 5 crores mark and currently stands at 5.06 crores. These kinds of numbers have now assured a lifetime of over 10 crores, and if the weekdays end up holding well, then even 15 crores could be a possibility for 1920: Horrors of the Heart

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

