Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has truly turned out to be a pleasant surprise at the box office. The film was released with zero expectations but has now emerged as a clear winner. In fact, it has joined Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story in the list of Bollywood successes in 2023. Here’s its worldwide collection update!

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set in a romantic comedy genre and has been riding high on positive word-of-mouth ever since its release. Before its arrival in theatres, there was practically no buzz for this film. Still, it did wonders after finding appreciation slowly and steadily.

As per the latest box office update, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has earned 72.54 crores nett in India. In gross, it equals 85.59 crores. In overseas, the film has so far earned 11 crores gross, taking the worldwide total to 96.59 crores gross. As we can see, the 100 crore mark will be crossed very soon, which is nothing but a victory!

As Adipurush has failed miserably during weekdays, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to benefit as its shows are expected to see an increase all across the country despite completing three weeks already in theatres.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film has brought. Her performance and chemistry with Vicky Kaushal have wowed the audience and fans can not have enough of them together. Currently, everything about her performance as Soumya is trending on social media, be it her songs, her dialogues or snippets of performance.

Talking about all the love that she is receiving for the film, Sara said, “It feels happy that people are giving love to the film. I had come to watch the film with my mother and brother on Sunday and they both cried during the film. Watching my mother and brother cry in my film, I genuinely felt that this is why we make films – to see people we care about have an emotional experience.” (via IANS)

