Released without any sort of marketing and promotion and that too at a restricted count of screens and shows, 1920: Horrors of the Heart managed to bring in fair numbers at the box office on its opening day. One expected the start to be in the range of 25-50 lakhs at best, but what happened was truly surprising as the collections double this range and went past the 1 crore mark, something that no one could really see coming.

The film collected 2.34 crores* on Friday, with Hindi – 1.48 crores & Telugu and Tamil – 0.86 crores, and that’s not too far away from the last film in this franchise, 1920: London (2016), which had a far bigger setup and collected 2.50 crores on its opening day. That film managed a lifetime of 15.45 crosses and ended up being a fair earner.

Now the manner in which 1920: Horrors of the Heart has opened, it should end up making profits for its makers since the production cost is just around 10 crores, most of which has already been recovered through sales of digital, satellite and music rights.

Clearly, the franchise factor has helped find 1920: Horrors of the Heart a footing, and for debutant director Krishna Bhatt (daughter of Vikram Bhatt, the architect of the franchise), this is a welcome beginning in Bollywood.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

