Prabhas’ Adipurush has entered its second week and as expected, the numbers are extremely low. After the free fall during the opening week, it was pretty sure that the film would have a ‘formality’ run in week 2, and that’s exactly what’s happening. Let’s find out how the biggie fared at the Indian box office on day 8!

Helmed by Om Raut, the film has unfortunately become one of the most trolled movies in recent times. There are all sorts of negativity surrounding this magnum opus, be it political or content-wise; it has got a big thumbs down. As a result, there’s a massive reduction in show count all across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the second Friday, i.e. day 8, Adipurush has earned a very low 3.30 crores* at the Indian box office (all languages). This is highly embarrassing for such a huge film but it’s not surprising as right from day 4 onwards, it started falling like a house of cards. Today and tomorrow, some sort of growth would be seen but that will be of no use.

Adipurush, after 8 days, stands at 263.30 crores nett at the Indian box office (all languages) and will end its lifetime run below the mark of 300 crores.

Poor run of the Prabhas starrer has benefitted films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as their shows have been increased all across the country.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office (Worldwide): Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Is Inches Away From Entering The 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News