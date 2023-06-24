Things are brightening further for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and how. After being in the vicinity of 1.08 crores or more for most part of the last week, collections actually went up on the fourth Friday, what with 1.35 crores more coming in. This is fantastic trending for a film which was expected to open in 2 crores range on the first day and here we have collections staying over the 1 crore mark even on the fourth Friday, something that so many biggies of 2023 too haven’t managed so far.

The film is actually not too far behind Adipurush which is in its second week only and that says a lot about how audiences have this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer as their first choice. That said, overall the scene at theatres is very dull for the first time ever in last seven weeks ever since the release of The Kerala Story. Last 50 days have been very good for the theatrical business with multiple Bollywood and Hollywood successes and week after week good moolah was coming in. However this weekend would be an exception and big bucks would start coming in from Thursday when SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases.

Coming back to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film has now collected 73.89 crores already and would go past the 75 crores mark today. With an increased count of screens and shows, it won’t be surprising if the 80 crores mark is breached before the close of fourth week itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

