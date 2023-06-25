Last Saturday, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had collected 1.89 crores at the box office, and that was when Adipurush was running in full force. Still, the film held on to its own. Now that there is no real completion with 1920: Horrors of the Heart as the only new release and Adipurush not being a threat at all, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is finding renewed attention from the audiences.

No wonder, this Saturday, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ended up collecting even better than the last, with 2.35 crores more coming in. This is now on expected lines, actually, since that’s the kind of trend that successful films demonstrate now. The film is running on a good count of screens and shows, and hence showcasing is not an issue at all. Moreover, for a film to collect this much on its 23rd day in theatres is truly remarkable.

Collections of the romcom drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have now reached 76.14 crores, and today it will go past the 79 cores mark. In fact, it won’t be really surprising if the collections get pushed even ahead of that, something which would allow 83-84 crores to be reached by the time SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases on Thursday, 29th June.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

