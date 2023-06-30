Kartik Aaryan can feel happy. After his Shehzada that released earlier this year and couldn’t really breakthrough, his newest arrival SatyaPrem Ki Katha has made its way into his Top-3 biggest openers. While last year’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 occupies the top slot, his Love Aaj Kal – which had released just before the pandemic – is at the second spot.
However, SatyaPrem Ki Katha must indeed be having a special place in his heart. Reason being that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a franchise product and Love Aaj Kal was the remake of the namesake film. Former was a horror comedy which is very commercial whereas latter brought in good music and had a good recall value due to the set up. On the contrary, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is an absolutely original film with a key message at the core of it that brings on a lot of drama. Hence, for a film like this to fetch audiences on the very first day was a task in itself and thankfully the collections have come.
Here is the list of the biggest opening days for Kartik Aaryan starrers:
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores
- Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores
- SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 9.25 crores
- Pati Patni aur Woh – 9.10 crores
- Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores
- Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 6.80 crores
- Shehzada – 6.50 crores
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 6.42 crores
The majority of the Kartik Aaryan starrer films in this list, barring Love Aaj Kal and Shehzada, turned out to be good commercial successes and now it’s expected that SatyaPrem Ki Katha will follow suit as well. The film boasts of an extended four day weekend and that should result in good enough numbers to come in.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
