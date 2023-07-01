SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): It seems like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have managed to drag the audience to the theatres. Despite the release of big-budget films, Adipurush, Sattu, and Katha seem to be winning at the ticket window. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is garnering positive responses from the audience and critics and others from the industry.

After opening on above expected numbers, the film witnessed an expected dip on day 2. However, Day 3 has once again seen good growth. Scroll down for details.

As per early trends flowing in, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has witnessed 40-48% growth on third day of its release. According to the latest media reports, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has collected around 10-10.40 crore*. With its latest numbers, total collections now stand at 26.25-26.65 crore. The Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs 7 crore on the 2nd day of its release, making it a total of 16.25 crore in just two days.

Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is competing with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, which was released 4 weeks back. On the other hand, Kartik and Kiara’s love saga seems to be enjoying all love coming their way solely till Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani arrive on July 28. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Recently, Karan Johar made headlines for showering love and lauding SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The filmmaker, who was earlier in the news for removing Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2, recently made headlines for allegedly burying the hatchets with the actor. The duo allegedly hugged it out at the SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

