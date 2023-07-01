It was an expected number for SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Friday as 7 crores* came in. It was a regular working day, and it has been a trend that when a film releases on Thursday, then more than 90% of the films, whether appreciated or not, take a dip on Friday. It then all boils down to how a film picks up all over again on Saturday and Sunday, and that’s something that this Sameer Vidwans-directed romantic drama would be eyeing as well which currently stands at 16.25 crores*.

Thankfully, the drop is under control for SatyaPrem Ki Katha and that too on expected lines. It could well have got into that 6 crores zone, but thankfully that hasn’t happened, and now it’s all about pulling back well over the rest of the weekend, which is truly crucial. The film is, in fact, also being pulled back by the fact that there are incessant rains in many parts of the country due to monsoons arriving, and especially in Maharashtra, there is also an alert announced. As a result, a key territory is being impacted.

That said, when the merits speak, then all such factors are compensated for, and Kartik Aaryan, as well as Kiara Advani, would be hoping that Saturday collections turn out to be not just in the same range as Thursday but also go beyond that. A double-digit score is awaiting the film. While this would certainly happen on Sunday, it would really benefit the Sajid Nadiadwala production if Saturday comes close to that as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

