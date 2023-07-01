1920: Horrors of the Heart is not going away anywhere as yet. Just when one thought that even after seeing good collections coming in the first week it would need to make place for other films, there is decent showcasing that it has managed in the second week as well. Especially in the interiors, theatres are playing the film at the single screens and coupled with the extended shows that it has managed at the multiplexes as well, the footfalls are still there.

This can well be seen from the fact that after bringing in 99 lakhs (all languages) on Thursday, the film has now collected 58 lakhs on Friday. The drop is on the expected lines since this is a working day after a partial holiday and then there has been a plethora of new releases as well. In fact the film, 1920: Horrors of the Heart could well have fallen to 50 lakhs mark so the numbers which have come in are in fact fair enough because it gives a chance for it hit the 1 crore mark all over again on Sunday with some push.

If that indeed turns out to be the case, then 15 crores could as well be achieved by Sunday itself by 1920: Horrors of the Heart since so far the film has already collected 13.13 crores.

1920: Horrors of the Heart has done well to enter the green zone already and whatever numbers that are coming in now are just adding to the profits that it has gained, especially after the sales of digital and satellite rights.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

