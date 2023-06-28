This could well have been a lifetime business of 1920: Horrors of the Heart but so far it has been accumulated it in 5 days itself. The Krishna Bhatt directed film, which practically came unannounced, has netted 10.51 crores (all languages) in 5 days flat. The good part is that the film hasn’t fallen per se during the weekdays which means a lifetime of around 15 crores is a possibility.

This has been made possible by yet another fair day of over 1 crore, what with Tuesday collections turning out to be 1.14 crore at the box office. On Monday, 1920: Horrors of the Heart had netted 1.35 crores so the drop is not much and now it would be hoping that the collections are over 1 crore mark today as well. Tomorrow there is SatyaPrem Ki Katha coming but since it’s also a partial holiday of Eid, the fall would be controlled again.

From the production standpoint, clearly the Avika Gor‘s one is the most budgeted film amongst all 1920 instalments so far. Given the kind of market scenario today, it made sense as well to keep the costs under control. Of course, the film doesn’t have the scale of the last three 1920 films and hence the eventual collections too would be less. However with other avenues opening up for monetising the film, it would eventually be a plus affair.

